Zacks: Brokerages Expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to Announce $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.63. SJW Group posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $152.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.58 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 6.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJW. Barclays assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 222,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,084,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJW traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.37. 71,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,763. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.40. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

