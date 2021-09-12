Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Post $1.36 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. Verisk Analytics reported earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $6.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $205.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.28. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,643 shares of company stock worth $3,179,106. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 112,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after buying an additional 30,526 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,246,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,781,000 after purchasing an additional 124,517 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

