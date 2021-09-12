Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

DBRG opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.01. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.90.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. On average, research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,046,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,441,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

