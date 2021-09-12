Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talkspace Inc. is a virtual behavioral healthcare company. It delivered services through an easy-to-use and fully encrypted web and mobile platform, consistent with HIPAA and other state regulatory requirements. The company offers treatment options for almost every need. Talkspace Inc., formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

TALK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Italk in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Italk in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Italk in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.70 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Italk in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Italk in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.34.

OTCMKTS:TALK opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47. Italk has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

In other news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 142,500 shares of Italk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $755,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Italk during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP purchased a new stake in shares of Italk during the second quarter worth about $122,182,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Italk during the second quarter worth about $14,204,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Italk during the second quarter worth about $2,078,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Italk during the second quarter worth about $29,813,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Italk Company Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

