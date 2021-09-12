Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NXE. Raymond James lifted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NexGen Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.39.

Shares of NXE opened at $5.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 2.10. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 41.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

