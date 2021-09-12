Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) to Hold

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

NASDAQ:BFC opened at $68.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank First has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.37.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.12. Bank First had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank First will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank First by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank First by 52.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Bank First in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Bank First by 33.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Bank First in the second quarter worth about $388,000. 26.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

