Zacks Investment Research Lowers IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded IRadimed from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $34.50 on Thursday. IRadimed has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.97 million, a PE ratio of 93.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. IRadimed had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that IRadimed will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $168,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,097 shares of company stock worth $2,913,371 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in IRadimed by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IRadimed in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IRadimed by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IRadimed by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 761,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after buying an additional 97,850 shares in the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

