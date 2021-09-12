Zacks Investment Research Lowers Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $22.80 on Thursday. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 183,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 17,380 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 85,492.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

