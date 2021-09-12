Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of AESE opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $43,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 43,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $58,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

