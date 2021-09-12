Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of EVC opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $622.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.70. Entravision Communications has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $8.11.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.10 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

In related news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 68,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $445,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 31,735 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $194,535.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,340. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 30.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 183,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 380.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 172,965 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 2.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,195,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 27,548 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 496,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entravision Communications (EVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.