Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) to “Buy”

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

GNTY opened at $33.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.75. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $400.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $29.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.05 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 32.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 3,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,916,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $73,722.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $269,774. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth $348,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5,116.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

