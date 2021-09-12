ZClassic Price Tops $0.14 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $2,336.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.21 or 0.00285499 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.58 or 0.00145929 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.96 or 0.00183461 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

