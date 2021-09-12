Zenfuse (ZEFU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.02 Million

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Zenfuse has a market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $204,462.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0649 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00059997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00164358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $335.16 or 0.00739203 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,979,473 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.