Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells $2,219,016.80 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,219,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Z opened at $91.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 158.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.23 and its 200-day moving average is $118.84. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.33 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $25,170,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 235.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 58,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 40,754 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $14,502,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 175,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,482,000 after buying an additional 15,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

