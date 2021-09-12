ZINC Market Capitalization Hits $31,972.21 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, ZINC has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $31,972.21 and approximately $1,199.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZINC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00062946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.10 or 0.00165364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014618 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00044678 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.