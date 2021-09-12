ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.05% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $10,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $112,000. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $134,000. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $63.16 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $67.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.39.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $18,016,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,016,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $49,447,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,756,475 shares of company stock worth $1,573,690,205 over the last three months. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.