Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $315.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZS. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $270.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.03. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $120.34 and a 1 year high of $293.44.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,775 shares of company stock worth $22,635,330. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 14.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

