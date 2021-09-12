Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $325.00. The stock had previously closed at $280.22, but opened at $289.60. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zscaler shares last traded at $283.48, with a volume of 28,902 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.67.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $998,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.03. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

