Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Price Target Cut to $47.00

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZUMZ. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.33. The company has a market cap of $974.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.74. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $104,261.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,451 shares of company stock worth $326,207 over the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Zumiez by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,564 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Zumiez by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zumiez by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 43,253 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Zumiez by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.