$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.19. Vocera Communications reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

In other news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $32,477.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,201.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 7,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $308,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,950 shares in the company, valued at $838,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,935,565 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 293,055.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,121,000 after buying an additional 1,031,555 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth about $22,995,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,801,000 after acquiring an additional 520,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 966.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 463,936 shares during the period.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,816. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.09. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -279.34 and a beta of 0.16.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

