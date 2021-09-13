$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to post $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. The Hain Celestial Group reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 0.73. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $46.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.05.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

