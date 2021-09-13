$0.24 EPS Expected for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Primo Water also posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $140,050.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,367,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,335,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $242,804.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,315,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,114 shares of company stock worth $2,462,460. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,509,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Primo Water by 17.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 12.6% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 613,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after buying an additional 68,544 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Primo Water by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 331,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,621,000 after purchasing an additional 441,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.18. 385,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,204. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.80 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.