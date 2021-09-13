-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) to report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.51). Rubius Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RUBY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,945. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 12.12 and a quick ratio of 12.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.