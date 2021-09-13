-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) to report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.51). Rubius Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RUBY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,945. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 12.12 and a quick ratio of 12.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

