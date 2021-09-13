$0.73 EPS Expected for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. AXIS Capital reported earnings per share of ($0.77) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 194.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AXIS Capital.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXS. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $47.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,503,000 after purchasing an additional 413,571 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,825,000 after purchasing an additional 248,141 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,051,000 after purchasing an additional 211,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,288.4% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 222,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 206,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

