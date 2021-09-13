$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.95. Gentherm posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THRM. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRM. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 14.7% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 13.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the first quarter valued at $2,008,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 21.3% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 405,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,078,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $81.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.49. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $38.99 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

