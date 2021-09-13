$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Werner Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WERN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $47.12 on Monday. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

