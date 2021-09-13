$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $1.13. FOX posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on FOXA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

Shares of FOXA stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.34. 3,089,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,907,345. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. FOX has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in FOX by 347.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in FOX in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FOX by 392.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 60.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 30.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

