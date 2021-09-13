$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. The Clorox reported earnings per share of $3.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $7.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,390. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.68 and a 200 day moving average of $180.18.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

