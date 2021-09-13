$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2021

Analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. The Clorox reported earnings per share of $3.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $7.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,390. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.68 and a 200 day moving average of $180.18.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.