$1.01 EPS Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $211,061,000 after acquiring an additional 944,383 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 360,908 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,161,000 after buying an additional 36,492 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 86,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,591. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.