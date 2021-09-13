$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will report $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $967.20 million and the highest is $1.24 billion. Wynn Resorts posted sales of $370.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 186.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year sales of $3.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wynn Resorts.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.14) earnings per share.

WYNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,695,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,241. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.24. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $143.88.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.