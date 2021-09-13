$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to announce $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Vulcan Materials posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS.

VMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.04. 2,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

