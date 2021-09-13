$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will report sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.67 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $5.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Silgan in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

SLGN traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.64. 7,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,416. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $44.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 265.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,812,000 after buying an additional 1,518,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,574,000 after purchasing an additional 554,605 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Silgan by 196.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 701,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after purchasing an additional 465,117 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 19.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,735,000 after purchasing an additional 364,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,425,000 after acquiring an additional 221,620 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

