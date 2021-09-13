$1.69 EPS Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report $1.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. Hasbro reported earnings per share of $1.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,919 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Hasbro by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,079,000 after purchasing an additional 64,393 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Hasbro by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Hasbro by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 73,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAS stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,917. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $104.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

