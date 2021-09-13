1,160 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Bought by Whalerock Point Partners LLC

Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 25.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in The Clorox by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in The Clorox by 677.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after purchasing an additional 152,297 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $200,453,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in The Clorox by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

CLX traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.11. 31,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.68 and its 200 day moving average is $180.18. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $159.32 and a 52 week high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The Clorox’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.