$118.69 Million in Sales Expected for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will announce sales of $118.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.36 million to $120.40 million. Freshpet posted sales of $84.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year sales of $445.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $444.91 million to $446.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $584.49 million, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $591.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist lowered their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Freshpet in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

Shares of FRPT stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.50. 213,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,741. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.10 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $186.98.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total value of $338,311.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,846,124.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,952 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,290. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth $548,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Freshpet by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Freshpet by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 108,775 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

