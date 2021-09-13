$186.04 Million in Sales Expected for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will announce sales of $186.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $183.48 million to $188.60 million. Stamps.com reported sales of $193.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year sales of $771.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $766.87 million to $775.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $834.99 million, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $848.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $191.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.78 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STMP. Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $328.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,413. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 0.45. Stamps.com has a twelve month low of $159.22 and a twelve month high of $329.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.23.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $503,932.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,932.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,497 shares of company stock worth $53,987,212 over the last three months. 6.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,958,000 after acquiring an additional 106,593 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 121,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

