1irstcoin (FST) Market Cap Hits $18.45 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001187 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 105.6% higher against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $18.45 million and $31,351.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000359 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000419 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00150406 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

