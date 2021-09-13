2,000 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Purchased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,409,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 49,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,765,000. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 68.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

In other MP Materials news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,251.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MP opened at $34.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.05 and a beta of 4.93. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.