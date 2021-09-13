2,231 Shares in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,872,000 after purchasing an additional 601,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after purchasing an additional 292,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after purchasing an additional 71,596 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 32,183 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $93.69 on Monday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.78 and a 200-day moving average of $88.09.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $116,331.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $159,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $505,630 in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.80.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.