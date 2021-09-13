$229.01 Million in Sales Expected for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) This Quarter

Analysts expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to report sales of $229.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $230.50 million and the lowest is $225.20 million. Globus Medical posted sales of $216.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year sales of $954.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $950.45 million to $969.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

NYSE GMED traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $80.57. 557,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,758. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,062,024.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,539 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

