2,413 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,879 shares of company stock worth $3,655,001 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.30. 5,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.81. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.