$246.40 Million in Sales Expected for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will report $246.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $244.10 million and the highest is $248.70 million. Bentley Systems reported sales of $203.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year sales of $956.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $955.10 million to $957.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Griffin Securities began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $69.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 135.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $12,877,245.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond B. Bentley sold 118,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $7,130,712.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 938,425 shares of company stock valued at $57,245,163 over the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 1,559.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 188,073 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 69.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 19,160 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

