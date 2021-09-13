$25.16 Million in Sales Expected for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will announce $25.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.42 million to $25.90 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.
On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year sales of $108.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.51 million to $112.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $133.50 million, with estimates ranging from $130.82 million to $135.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AcuityAds.
AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million.
AcuityAds stock opened at $7.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $26.17.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATY. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,513,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,775,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,665,000. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AcuityAds
AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
