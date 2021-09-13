$254.37 Million in Sales Expected for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will post $254.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $248.41 million and the highest is $258.10 million. Bio-Techne posted sales of $204.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on TECH shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.91.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded down $14.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $502.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,101. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $479.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.24. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $522.49. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

In other Bio-Techne news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total value of $1,676,835.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,648.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total transaction of $5,619,975.66. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,445 shares of company stock worth $30,456,610. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,442,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $554,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

