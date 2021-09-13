2,771 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in KLA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $350.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.