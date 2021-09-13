$291.77 Million in Sales Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will post $291.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $283.47 million and the highest is $297.90 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $198.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $290.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.71 million.

BJRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

In related news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 79,387 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 111,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $7,394,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth $238,000.

BJRI opened at $38.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.12. The firm has a market cap of $894.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.77, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

