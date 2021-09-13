$291.88 Million in Sales Expected for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will post $291.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.70 million to $295.19 million. CyrusOne reported sales of $262.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CONE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

NASDAQ:CONE traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.38. 540,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,099. CyrusOne has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $82.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,909.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,792 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,909 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,079,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,113,000 after acquiring an additional 867,949 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,340,000 after acquiring an additional 781,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,958,000.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

