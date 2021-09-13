$32.60 Million in Sales Expected for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will report sales of $32.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.97 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $30.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year sales of $131.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.07 million to $132.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $145.83 million, with estimates ranging from $141.19 million to $149.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $32.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 million.

SMBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 153.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 26,467 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 432,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the second quarter worth about $213,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $25.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

