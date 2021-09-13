$32.93 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will post sales of $32.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.20 million. Pacific Biosciences of California posted sales of $19.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year sales of $130.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.74 million to $131.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $186.47 million, with estimates ranging from $183.23 million to $188.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%.

PACB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

NASDAQ:PACB traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.46. 78,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,885. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 26.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

