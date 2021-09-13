$321.66 Million in Sales Expected for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will report $321.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $318.42 million to $324.90 million. Virtu Financial reported sales of $362.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Virtu Financial.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIRT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of VIRT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 14,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of -0.30. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after buying an additional 66,202 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Virtu Financial by 11.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 867,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,938,000 after purchasing an additional 87,091 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 61.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 66,255 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 100.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,455,000 after purchasing an additional 878,675 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 212,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 20,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtu Financial (VIRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.